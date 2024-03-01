Advertisement
News

Knocknagoshel woman to run as Independent in 2024 local elections

Mar 1, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Michelle Keane Photo: Dominick Walsh
A Knocknagoshel woman has announced her intention to run for a seat on Kerry County Council.

Chair of Knocknagoshel Tidy Towns, Michelle Keane will run in this year’s local elections as an Independent candidate in the four-seat Castleisland Local Electoral Area.

Michelle Keane is also an interior designer, and CEO of Mibeau Interiors, and Kingdom Water, and was heavily involved in local campaigns against the placing of telecommunications masts in Knocknagoshel village.

She says she would like to see extended support for the self-employed, the farming community, and working parents with childcare costs.

Michelle Keane also lists infrastructure access to Kerry via the N21 as a priority, as well as empowering employment opportunities to help SMEs in the Castleisland Electoral Area.

