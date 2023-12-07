Advertisement
An Bord Pleanála refuses permission for Knocknagoshel mast

Dec 7, 2023 10:50 By radiokerrynews
An Bord Pleanála has refused permission for a 15-metre telecommunications mast in Knocknagoshel.

This was the third attempt by Eir to develop the infrastructure at its exchange building in the middle of the North Kerry village.

Kerry County Council refused permission in January, and now An Bord Pleanála has upheld that decision.

Last January, Kerry County Council refused a planning application by Eir for a 15-metre telecommunications mast at its old telephone exchange building in the middle of Knocknagoshel.

Eir appealed this to An Bord Pleanála, which has now upheld that decision and refused permission.

The board of An Bord Pleanála say guidelines stipulate that masts should only be located within or around towns and villages as a last resort.

It wasn’t satisfied possible alternative locations were appropriately considered, so can’t be sure this site was a last resort.

The proposal would also be contrary to the Kerry County Development Plan, which aims to balance the need for telecommunications equipment and residential amenities.

The company’s only option with this proposal is to seek a judicial review in the High Court.

This was Eir's fourth attempt to develop infrastructure in Knocknagoshel; it was refused planning in 2020 for an 18-metre mast, and an application for a 15-metre structure in 2022 was deemed invalid.

Locals are vehemently opposed to the mast location, saying the site in the centre of the village is close to the school, houses, and other amenities.

They are not against the development of communications infrastructure, but say more suitable sites are available outside the village, and landowners offered alternatives.

Local woman, Michelle Keane lodged appeals to the application, and organised protests outside An Bord Pleanála and Eir’s headquarters in Dublin last March.

She’s delighted with the refusal.

