The Health Information and Quality Authority has published a report on its recent inspection of Aras Mhuire Nursing Home in Listowel.

HIQA inspected the home on the grounds of Listowel Community Hospital.

39 people were living there at the time, when it was found to be fully compliant in 20 of 21 categories.

Residents told the inspector "that they were very happy in their home and [that] the staff in Aras Mhuire would do anything for them".

Some bedrooms were found to be dated, however a redecoration of all bedrooms began last year and is expected to be finished by this October.