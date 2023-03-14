Locals travel from Knocknagoshel to protest outside An Bord Pleanála against Eir mast

Twenty-five (25) people from Knocknagoshel travelled to protest outside An Bord Pleanála’s offices in Dublin today.

They’re against the development of a 15-metre telecommunications mast in the centre of the North Kerry village.

At the end of January, Kerry County Council refused an application by Eir for a 15-metre telecommunications mast at its old telephone exchange building in the middle of Knocknagoshel.

The company has since submitted an appeal to An Bord Pleanála; this is Eir's fourth attempt to develop infrastructure in the North Kerry village.

Locals are vehemently opposed to the mast location; they say the site in the centre of the village is close to the school, houses, and other amenities.

They’re not against the development of infrastructure to improve communications, but say more suitable sites are available outside the village, and landowners have offered alternatives.

Local woman, Michelle Keane organised today’s protest; a group of 25 people held a silent protest outside An Bord Pleanála’s office, and prior to that, they gathered outside Eir’s headquarters.

Michelle Keane officially handed in the group’s submission to An Bord Pleanála today, outlining their objections to the mast.

Speaking from the protest, she said she’s hopeful their concerns will be listened to, and Eir’s application will be turned down.