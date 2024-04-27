Advertisement
Gold for Ireland at European championships

Apr 27, 2024 18:03 By radiokerrysport
Gold for Ireland at European championships
Mayo fighter Shannon Sweeney has taken gold for Ireland at the European light flyweight championships in Belgrade.

She defeated her Bulgarian opponent in the light flyweight final.

