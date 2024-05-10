Friday local soccer fixtures & results

U13 John-Joe Naughton Cup
S/Final
Killarney Athletic 4-3 Listowel Celtic A
Advertisement
Goals for Athletic - Eric Corcoran 3 and Rory Moynihan 1
Today:
U13 John-Joe Naughton Shield S/Finals
Advertisement
Camp v Inter Kenmare B 7pm
U13 John-Joe Naughton Cup
S/Final
Killarney Athletic 4-3 Listowel Celtic A
Goals for Athletic - Eric Corcoran 3 and Rory Moynihan 1
Today:
U13 John-Joe Naughton Shield S/Finals
Camp v Inter Kenmare B 7pm
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus