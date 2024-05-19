Advertisement
Sport

Clare Overcome Waterford In Dramatic Munster Hurling Championship Clash

May 19, 2024 18:33 By radiokerrysport
Clare needed nerves of steel from forward Mark Rodgers as they got past Waterford in the Munster Hurling Championship.

The Scariff man scored an injury time 65 to hand the Banner a 4-21 to 2-26 victory over the Deise.

A big second half performance saw Cork put Tipperary out of the All Ireland series.

The Rebels ran riot in Thurles and came away with a 4-30 to 1-21 victory this evening.

Wexford have recorded a big win over Carlow today which keeps their Leinster Hurling Final hopes alive.

Keith Rossiter's men had no problems in getting past their neighbours by 2-36 to 1-13 in Netwatch Cullen Park.

