GARDEN DAY IN BROADFORD, COUNTY LIMERICK, P56D402.

Our Garden Day event is taking place on Saturday, May the 18th. The event starts at 10am until 5pm. Guest speaks include Eanna Ní Lamhna and Carl Wright. There are also a wide range of demonstrations, plant crafts and food stalls as well as childrens’ entertainment activities. Admission – Adults €10, Children – Free, Please come and join us what will be an entertaining day for all!