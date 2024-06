Killarney National Park has been named first in country and ninth in Europe in this year’s BioBlitz.

BioBlitz is a competition with other European nature sites and reserves to identify and record as many species in one day.

In Killarney National Park, 513 species were identified, 899 observations with 11 observers over the weekend.

Chris Barron and the education team recorded and identified the Killarney Park Results.