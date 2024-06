The French Open continues at Roland Garros today.

Carlos Alcaraz faces a tough test against Felix Auger Aliassime in the afternoon session.

Second seed Jannick Sinner also returns to the court taking on hometown boy Corentin Moutet.

In the women's draw, world number one Iga Swiatek breezed into the quarter-finals after a straight sets victory over Anastasia Potapova.