A Kerry beach is involved in An Post’s Beach and Waterways Clean-Up Day.

This clean-up comes as two new marina life stamps are unveiled and will be available from June 6th.

Beach and Waterways Clean-Up Day will take place on Saturday June 8th.

Waste company Panda will place 1100 litre industrial bins at beaches around the country, including Banna Beach to support the clean-up.