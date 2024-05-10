Friday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Ladies Football
Division 2
Austin’ Stacks 1-02 v Listowel Emmett’s 2-03
Today:
Credit Union SHL
Division 1
Games at 7 unless stated
First named at home
Ballyduff V Ballyheigue
Lixnaw V Tralee Parnells
St Brendan's V Abbeydorney
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Crotta O'Neill's
Causeway V Dr. Crokes 7:30
Division 2A
Rathmore host Kenmare Shamrocks 7:45
Gaelic games
The Kerry Masters football team have their first fixture of the year tonight.
They’re away to Cork in Kanturk at 7.30.
Credit Union SFL
Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's host Spa Killarney 7:15
Division 6B
Dr. Crokes home to John Mitchels 7:30
Developmental League
First named at home
Division 1
Rathmore V Beaufort 7:15
Division 3
Currow V Glenbeigh-Glencar 7:30
Ladies Football
U14 County League
St Pats -v- Currow - Blennerville 7.00
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Division 5
Beale -v- Dingle - Ballybunion - 7.30
Division 2
Castleisland Desmonds -v- Rathmore - 7.45
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 5
Dingle v Shannonside Tarbert @ 7-30
Munster 60x30 diamond masters B doubles handball
Final
Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey, Kerry v John Lyons and Noel Carty, Cork at 7.30 in Broadford, Limerick