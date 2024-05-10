Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

May 10, 2024 07:53 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
friday gaa
North Kerry Ladies Football

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

Division 2

Austin’ Stacks 1-02 v Listowel Emmett’s 2-03

Today:

Credit Union SHL

Division 1

Games at 7 unless stated

First named at home

Ballyduff V Ballyheigue

Lixnaw V Tralee Parnells

St Brendan's V Abbeydorney

Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Crotta O'Neill's

Causeway V Dr. Crokes 7:30

Division 2A

Rathmore host Kenmare Shamrocks 7:45

Gaelic games

The Kerry Masters football team have their first fixture of the year tonight.

They’re away to Cork in Kanturk at 7.30.

Credit Union SFL

Division 1

Kerins O'Rahilly's host Spa Killarney 7:15

Division 6B

Dr. Crokes home to John Mitchels 7:30

Developmental League

First named at home

Division 1

Rathmore V Beaufort 7:15

Division 3

Currow V Glenbeigh-Glencar 7:30

Ladies Football

U14 County League

St Pats -v- Currow - Blennerville 7.00

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Division 5

Beale -v- Dingle - Ballybunion - 7.30

Division 2

Castleisland Desmonds -v- Rathmore - 7.45

North Kerry Ladies Football

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

Division 5

Dingle v Shannonside Tarbert @ 7-30

Munster 60x30 diamond masters B doubles handball

Final

Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey, Kerry v John Lyons and Noel Carty, Cork at 7.30 in Broadford, Limerick

