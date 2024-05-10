Kerry FC at home tonight

It’s a home tie for Kerry FC tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom welcome UCD to Mounthawk Park.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

Advertisement

Cork City will look to build on their eight-point lead at the top of the First Division when they go to Cobh Ramblers later.

Athlone host Bray.

Treaty United face Wexford

Advertisement

And Finn Harps host Longford Town.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shelbourne welcome a resurgent Drogheda United to Tolka Park tonight.

St. Pat’s are without a manager for their trip to out-of-form Shamrock Rovers.

Advertisement

Derry City face Bohemians

There’s a Connacht derby at Eamonn Deacy Park, where Galway United host Sligo Rovers.

And Waterford play Dundalk at the RSC.