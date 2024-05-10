Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC at home tonight

May 10, 2024 07:55 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC at home tonight
Share this article

It’s a home tie for Kerry FC tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom welcome UCD to Mounthawk Park.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

Advertisement

Cork City will look to build on their eight-point lead at the top of the First Division when they go to Cobh Ramblers later.

Athlone host Bray.

Treaty United face Wexford

Advertisement

And Finn Harps host Longford Town.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shelbourne welcome a resurgent Drogheda United to Tolka Park tonight.

St. Pat’s are without a manager for their trip to out-of-form Shamrock Rovers.

Advertisement

Derry City face Bohemians

There’s a Connacht derby at Eamonn Deacy Park, where Galway United host Sligo Rovers.

And Waterford play Dundalk at the RSC.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry unchanged
Sport

Kerry unchanged

May 10, 2024 08:00
Advertisement
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Man due in court this morning charged with assault of tourist in Killarney last month
GARDEN DAY IN BROADFORD, COUNTY LIMERICK, P56D402.
Kerry unchanged
Sport

Kerry unchanged

May 10, 2024 08:00
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus