Sport

Community Games review

Jun 3, 2024 16:46 By radiokerrysport
Community Games review
Girls U14 football

The final was between Castleisland and Ballydonghue, with Castleisland taking the gold medal on a score line of 4-8 to 2 points.

Bronze went to Keel/Kiltallagh

