Mary Woulfe from Athea was named Best Dressed Lady at the Listowel Races Ladies Day yesterday.

Mary was sustainably dressed with an outfit she purchased from a secondhand clothes store on Facebook.

She was presented with a cheque for €500, a Hamper for McGuires Pharmacy, designer earrings and beauty products.

Advertisement

Emma Browne from Kenmare and Anne Leneghan from Kanturk were first-runners up, each winning €250 and a goodie bag.