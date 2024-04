Listowel Writers' Week has announced three books shortlisted a poetry prize.

Nick Laird’s Up Late, Paula Meehan’s The Solace of Artemis and David Nash’s No Man’s Land have been shortlisted for the 2024 Pigott Poetry Prize.

The winner will be awarded €12,000 and the two other finalists each receiving €1,000.

The winner will be announced May 29th during the Opening Night Ceremony of the Listowel Writers Week.