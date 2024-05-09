Advertisement
Closure order and HSE prosecution issued on two Kerry businesses last month

May 9, 2024 17:20 By radiokerrynews
21 enforcement orders were served on food businesses across the country last month, including one in Kerry.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) reports these were for breaches of food safety legislation, the highest number taken this year.

The latest report shows a closure order was issued for a Killarney restaurant, while it recorded the HSE's prosecution against a premises in South Kerry.

A closure order is served where it is deemed that there is /or likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health at or in the premises; or where an improvement order is not complied with.

Uptown Restaurant, Old Milk Market Lane, Killarney was served a closure order by a HSE Environmental Health Officer on April 18th.

According to the report this has yet to be lifted.

In the report, it was noted there was evidence of rodent droppings in the restaurant's ground floor kitchen and wash up area.

The entire premises was ordered to close to permit good food hygiene practices, including protection against contamination, in particular pest control.

The Killarney restaurant was one of 15 closure orders served nationally under the FSAI Act, 1998 last month.

Meanwhile, a Kenmare bar has been prosecuted under EU food regulations (European Union - Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation - Regulations 2020 {S.I. No 79 of 2020}).

Kenmare Brewhouse Ltd, The Square Kenmare was prosecuted on April 5th, in relation to an enforcement order offence on November 27th last year.

Paul Bevan of Kenmare Brewhouse Ltd, was fined €500, while €1,600 was awarded to the HSE.

