Killarney elderly tourist assault and robbery - arrest made

May 9, 2024 14:36 By radiokerrynews
Killarney elderly tourist assault and robbery - arrest made
Gardaí investigating a robbery and assault on an elderly tourist in in Killarney have made an arrest.

The incident occurred on Port Road on Monday, April 22nd,.

Andrea Bartlett, who's a tourist in her 80s from the US,  was approached by a male who robbed her handbag.

Mrs Bartlett was knocked to the ground in the incident and suffered injuries to her head and broke her right arm.

A search operation was carried out in the town this morning, and a man in his 20s was arrested by Killarney gardaí.

He's currently being questioned at a garda station in the county.

