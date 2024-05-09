Killarney elderly tourist assault and robbery - arrest made

Gardaí investigating a robbery and assault on an elderly tourist in in Killarney have made an arrest.

The incident occurred on Port Road on Monday, April 22nd,.

Andrea Bartlett, who's a tourist in her 80s from the US, was approached by a male who robbed her handbag.

Mrs Bartlett was knocked to the ground in the incident and suffered injuries to her head and broke her right arm.

A search operation was carried out in the town this morning, and a man in his 20s was arrested by Killarney gardaí.

He's currently being questioned at a garda station in the county.