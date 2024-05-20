Advertisement
Major economic forum gets underway in Killarney this morning

May 20, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrynews
Major economic forum gets underway in Killarney this morning
A major economic forum, featuring global business leaders, gets underway in Killarney this morning.

The Global Economic Summit begins at the Europe Hotel and Resort with an opening keynote address from the Minister for Finance.

The Global Economic Summit is a non-profit organisation that provides a platform for cross-sector dialogue on global challenges, by acting essentially as a think tank.

This week’s forum takes place at the Europe Hotel and Resort from this morning.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath will make an opening keynote address shortly, while Prince Albert of Monaco is due to speak just after 11 o’clock.

Discussions today will include energy transition, sustainability and the future of cities, while other speakers include former US Congressman Joe Crowley, and European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

Tomorrow, Director General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, will join the summit virtually, while technology will dominate the day’s panels.

On Wednesday, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko will deliver a keynote address on building economic resilience in times of crisis.

There will also be discussions on sustainable tourism, film, and sustainability in aviation on Wednesday.

