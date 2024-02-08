Advertisement
Global Economic Summit expected to be held in Kerry every year

Feb 8, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Organisers of the Global Economic Summit hope the event will be held in Kerry every year.

This event will take place at the Europe Hotel and Resort in Killarney from May 20th to 22nd; over 170 of the world’s leading professionals in incentive travel will be in attendance.

Former president Mary Robinson, Prince Albert of Monaco, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will speak at the global event.

The summit has the potential to generate €6.3 million in revenue for the region and it’ll showcase Kerry as an iconic, diverse, and green destination for global incentive programmes.

Managing director of the Global Economic Summit, Megan Cassidy says this event will benefit the whole county with other events taking place across Kerry, outside of the main conference agenda:

