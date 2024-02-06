Speakers including former president Mary Robinson, Prince Albert of Monaco, and the Taoiseach have been announced for a global event in Kerry.

Details for the 2024 Global Incentive Summit at the Europe Hotel and Resort have been announced.

The event will take place in May.

Incentive travel is where companies reward employees with trips abroad, and is an extremely lucrative sector with delegates estimated to be worth more than three times the value of a leisure visitor.

In November, Kerry was announced as the host of the Global Incentive Summit, but up to now, details for the event had not been confirmed.

The summit will showcase Kerry as an iconic, diverse, and green destination for global incentive programmes, and has the potential to generate €6.3 million in revenue for the region.

It will take place from the 20-22 May at the five-star Europe Hotel and Resort, where 170 of the world’s leading professionals in incentive travel will meet over the three days.

It’s set to be worth €6.3 million to the local economy.

Fáilte Ireland, in partnership with Tourism Ireland, the Europe Hotel and Resort, and Kerry Convention Bureau led the bid to bring the summit to Ireland.

The topics include climate change, cybersecurity, a new era for the global economy, and the future of work.

Speakers include Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, former president and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson, and Prince Albert of Monaco.

Kerry man Martin Shanahan, Partner and Head of Industry & FDI at Grant Thornton, and former Chief Executive of IDA Ireland, will also address the summit.