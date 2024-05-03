The elderly American tourist, who was mugged in Killarney last month, has thanked the people of Killarney for "the wonderful support [she] received".

Andrea Bartlett and her husband had travelled to Kerry to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary when she was attacked.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 80s, and her husband were returning to their accommodation on the Port Road in Killarney on Monday, 22nd April when they were approached by a man at around half past eight in the evening (8:30pm).

Mrs Bartlett says while stealing her handbag, the thief "threw [her] down on the pavement" causing "a head injury" and broken right arm, which will "take months to heal".

She expressed her gratitude to a "Good Samaritan" who used her car to stop traffic from hitting the American woman, the people from neighboring cottages who called the emergency services, a resident who brought out blankets, pillows and hot water bottles, the paramedics, the owners of the cottage where she was staying, and all who helped both her and her husband.

She has also appealed to anyone with information to contact Gardaí to prevent the assailant harming someone else.