Elderly woman, believed to be US tourist, assaulted and robbed in Killarney

Apr 23, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Elderly woman, believed to be US tourist, assaulted and robbed in Killarney
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the assault and robbery of an elderly woman in Killarney.

It's understood the victim is a US tourist.

The incident occurred yesterday evening along a popular walking area in the town.

An Garda Síochána say the incident occurred on Monday evening, shortly after 8.30 on the Port Road in Killarney.

The woman, who is aged in her 80s and understood to be an American tourist, was approached by a male who robbed her handbag.

She required medical treatment following the incident, her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The handbag was later recovered but a sum of money had been taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Port Road area between 8:30-9pm yesterday, or anyone who has dash cam footage from the area, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station at 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

