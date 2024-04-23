Advertisement
Appeal for public’s help after money stolen from handbag in Killarney

Apr 23, 2024 13:39 By radiokerrynews
Killarney gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance after money was stolen from a handbag in the town.

The handbag was taken in the Port Road area yesterday evening.

It was later recovered but a sum of money had been taken from the handbag.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Port Road area between 8:30-9pm yesterday, or who has dash cam footage from the area, to come forward.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact Killarney garda station on 064 6671160, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

