Kerry County Council launch survey for affordable housing

Kerry County Council are appealing to the public to take part in a survey to determine interest in affordable housing in two Kerry towns.

An objective of the Government’s Housing for All Action Plan is to work with Local Authorities and delivery partners to provide affordable homes.

Such homes would be available at a reduced price with the Local Authority taking an equity stake,

Advertisement

Kerry County Council is initially looking to gauge public interest for this scheme in Tralee and Killarney.

Affordable Housing Schemes will be aimed at First Time Buyers and Fresh Start Buyers.

For more information and to take part in the survey see here.