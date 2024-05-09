Advertisement
News

Listowel Writers’ Week announces shortlist for Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year

May 9, 2024 13:57 By radiokerrynews
Listowel Writers’ Week has announced the books that have been shortlisted for the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year award.

The five works nominated are: The Happy Couple by Naoise Dolan, Paul Murray's novel Bee Sting, The Wren The Wren by Anne, Enright, Remembrance Sunday by Darragh Mc Keon, and Old God’s Time written by Sebastian Barry.

The overall winner of the prize worth more than €20,000 will be announced on 29th May  – which marks the start of Listowel Writers’ Week.

The event will run until 2nd June.

