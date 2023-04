Five Irish novels have been shortlisted for the 2023 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the year Award.

More than fifty novels were submitted for the award, which has a shared fund of €22,000.

The Colony by Audrey Magee, The Geometer Lobachevsky by Adrian Duncan, Trespasses by Louise Kennedy, The Amusements by Aingeala Flannery and The Witches of Vardo by Anya Bergman have made the shortlist.

The overall winner of the €20,000 prize will be announced on May 31st.