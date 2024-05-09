Advertisement
Man remains in custody in connection with robbery and assault of elderly tourist in Killarney

May 9, 2024 17:22 By radiokerrynews
A man, aged in his 20s, remains in Garda custody this evening in connection with a robbery and assault of an elderly woman in Killarney last month.

Andrea Bartlett, who's a tourist in her 80s from the US, was injured in the incident, which took place on April 22nd.

Andrea Bartlett and her husband had travelled to Kerry to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary when she was attacked on the Port Road shortly after 8.30pm on April 22nd.

Last week, Mrs Bartlett wrote a letter thanking the people of Killarney for their support following the incident.

In this letter she said the thief threw her down while stealing her handbag which resulted in a head injury and she also broke her right arm.

Investigations have been underway since this incident and this morning Gardaí conducted a search operation in Killarney; they arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in connection to this robbery and assault.

The man remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the county.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

