Community Diary

Annual Spa National School Donal Walsh 6km Walk & Run this Sunday May 26th

May 20, 2024 11:15 By receptionradiokerry
The Annual Spa National School Donal Walsh 6km Walk & Run takes place this Sunday May 26th @ 11:30. Medals & Burgers for all participants, Entertainment & refreshments afterwards, Registration from 10am

