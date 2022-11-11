New planning application will have to be submitted for proposed North Kerry mast

A new planning application will have to be submitted for a proposed 15-metre telecommunications mast in Knocknagoshel.

Eircom Ltd had applied to Kerry County Council for permission to build the structure at the Eir exchange in Knocknagoshel village.

The council confirmed the initial planning application wasn’t valid and the developer has been invited to submit a new application.

Over 50 people attended a protest against the proposed mast on Monday; they’re concerned about the location of the proposed mast and feel it’s too close to the school in the middle of the village.

The developer is now planning to meet with residents with a view to finding an alternative location.

Michelle Keane organised the protest and says if a new application is lodged, all submissions will need to be re-sent to Kerry County Council: