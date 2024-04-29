Advertisement
Sport

Kerry duo back in training

Apr 29, 2024 17:21 By radiokerrysport
Jack O'Connor before Kerry v Mayo in the Allianz Football League in Austin Stack Park. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
It's been confirmed that Kerry duo Jason Foley and Brian O'Beaglaoich are back in training.

The news comes as the Kingdom get ready for Sunday's Munster Senior Football Final away to Clare.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor

