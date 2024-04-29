Kerry duo back in training

It's been confirmed that Kerry duo Jason Foley and Brian O'Beaglaoich are back in training.
The news comes as the Kingdom get ready for Sunday's Munster Senior Football Final away to Clare.
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor
Advertisement
It's been confirmed that Kerry duo Jason Foley and Brian O'Beaglaoich are back in training.
The news comes as the Kingdom get ready for Sunday's Munster Senior Football Final away to Clare.
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus