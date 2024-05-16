Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Credit Union SHL Division 2A
St Brendan's 3-21 Rathmore 2-7
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-11 Abbeydorney 0-11
Causeway 1-18 Tralee Parnells 1-18
Credit Union SHL Division 2B
Crotta O'Neill's 2-22 Ballyheigue 2-18
St Brendan's 1-21 Dr. Crokes 0-14
===
Kerry LGFA Minor County League Final Division 2
MKL Gaels : 1-13(16)
Glenflesk : 2-7(13)
===
Munster 60x30 intermediate doubles final Daire Keane and jack O'Shea beat Philip butler and Anthony Fitzgerald Waterford 21-17, 21-11.
FIXTURES
Credit Union SFL Division 6A
Keel V Castleisland Desmonds 19:30
===
East Kerry Minor League
Division 1
Dr Crokes V Kenmare at 6pm
Division 2
Currow V Cordal. 7 pm
===
North Kerry Ladies
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 2
Na Gaeil v Listowel Emmets @ 7-30pm