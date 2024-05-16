Advertisement
Sport

Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

May 16, 2024 10:25 By radiokerrysport
Credit Union SHL Division 2A

St Brendan's 3-21 Rathmore 2-7

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-11 Abbeydorney 0-11

Causeway 1-18 Tralee Parnells 1-18

Credit Union SHL Division 2B

Crotta O'Neill's 2-22 Ballyheigue 2-18

St Brendan's 1-21 Dr. Crokes 0-14
===
Kerry LGFA Minor County League Final Division 2

MKL Gaels : 1-13(16)

Glenflesk : 2-7(13)
===
Munster 60x30 intermediate doubles final Daire Keane and jack O'Shea beat Philip butler and Anthony Fitzgerald Waterford 21-17, 21-11.

FIXTURES

Credit Union SFL Division 6A

Keel V Castleisland Desmonds 19:30

===

East Kerry Minor League

Division 1

Dr Crokes V Kenmare at 6pm

Division 2

Currow V Cordal. 7 pm

===

North Kerry Ladies

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

Division 2

Na Gaeil v Listowel Emmets @ 7-30pm

