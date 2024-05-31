Advertisement
Dermot Weld Filly Wins Epsom Oaks For Ireland

May 31, 2024 17:53 By radiokerrysport
The Dermot Weld trained 'Ezeliya' (pr: Ez-ay-leah) has won the Oaks at Epsom for Ireland.

The filly's victory comes 43 years after Weld's first success in the race.

The 13 to 2 shot was ridden by Chris Hayes.

