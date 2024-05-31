Dermot Weld Filly Wins Epsom Oaks For Ireland

The Dermot Weld trained 'Ezeliya' (pr: Ez-ay-leah) has won the Oaks at Epsom for Ireland.
The filly's victory comes 43 years after Weld's first success in the race.
The 13 to 2 shot was ridden by Chris Hayes.
