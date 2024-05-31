The Coroner’s Court has found a Kenmare man, whose body was found in the Blackwater River one year ago, died accidentally.

The body of 71-year-old Billy Clifford, of Raycoslough, Blackwater, Kenmare was found in the river by his nephew on the evening of the 25th May last year.

At the inquest into his death this morning, Coroner Aisling Quilter returned a verdict of accidental death.

Advertisement

Ms Quilter also commented on the dangers of waterways, even when they’re familiar and when water levels seem low.

The inquest heard Billy Clifford had gone down to the River Blackwater on the afternoon of 25 May, leaving his car parked at his nephew Barry’s house at Old Dromore, as he usually did when going to the river.

His nephew Barry Clifford noticed Billy’s car was still there at about 8:45pm, and said he then became alarmed.

Advertisement

He told the inquest he found shoes belonging to Mr Clifford at the bank of the river, and then saw him floating face down, drifting towards the other side of the river.

Barry Clifford said Billy couldn’t actually swim, and would only usually go paddling in the river up to about his waist with a stick to help him balance.

He told the inquest there had been a drought as the weather was very fine, and the water level was low, but the middle of the river would still be deep.

Advertisement

He said Billy Clifford had taken falls in the year to his death.

His post mortem had shown there were no signs of trauma or struggle, nor of any alcohol or drugs in his system.

Coroner Aisling Quilter recorded a cause of death, in accordance with the post-mortem, of acute respiratory failure as a result of drowning.

Advertisement

She returned a verdict of accidental death, noting there was not enough proof to conclude he intended to take his life.

Ms Quilter called this a tragic, tragic accident, and said waterways can be so dangerous even when we’re familiar with them, and the water level is low.

She offered her condolences to his family present at Tralee District Court.