William (Billy) Clifford, Raycoslough, Blackwater, Kenmare. On the 25th of May, 2023 William (Billy) passed away unexpectedly. Beloved brother of Kathleen. Predeceased by his parents William and Matilda and his brother Timmy. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his sister, sister-in-law Peggy, brother-in-law Bob, nephews Timothy, Barry and Damien, nieces Melissa, Erin and Tara, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Tuesday evening (May 30th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for William (Billy) will take place on Wednesday morning (May 31st) at 11.00am in Direendaragh Church followed by burial in The New Templenoe Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit. William (Billy's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.