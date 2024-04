Two people have been airlifted to Cork University Hospital, following a serious collision in the mid-Kerry area this afternoon.

One was brought by the Aeromed helicopter, and the second by the Rescue 115 helicopter, which was tasked by Valentia Coastguard.

Advertisement

Gardaí say the road between Killorglin and Glenbeigh, where the crash occurred, will be closed for a number of hours.

Advertisement

No further details about the accident are currently available.