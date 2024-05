A learner driver was found to be driving unaccompanied and without insurance in Kerry over the weekend.

Members of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit stopped the car after receiving a report of rubbish allegedly being thrown from a car.

They stopped the car on the Muckross Road in Killarney at 5pm on Saturday.

The vehicle was detained by Gardaí at the scene and Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.