A driver caught speeding in Tralee failed a roadside drug test and was found to be uninsured.

The roads policing unit in Tralee detected this driver travelling 76km and hour in a 50km zone yesterday.

A roadside drug test was conducted which the driver failed.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and the car was seized.

It follows a number of similar detections by Gardaí in Kerry in recent days.