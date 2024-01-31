Advertisement
Valentia Coast Guard coordinated over 800 incidents in 2023

Jan 31, 2024 08:23 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Coast Guard coordinated over 800 incidents in 2023
Valentia Coast Guard coordinated over 800 incidents last year (2023).

These figures cover from January up until mid-December.

Valentia Coast Guard coordinates missions from Galway down as far as Cork, including Kerry, and last year there were over 800 such missions coordinated by the South Kerry division.

Nationally, the Coast Guard responded to 2,700 incidents and 650 lives were saved.

93 people lost their lives in drownings and 2,211 people were assisted by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard responded to over 5,200 calls made through dialling 999 or 112 and there were over 818 missions involving its helicopter launched.

There were more than 1,200 Coast Guard unit, 798 RNLI and 76 community boat missions launched.

Divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia John Draper, says it’s been a busy year.

He says if anyone fears someone may be in trouble in the water, they should contact 999 immediately:

