A Fianna Fáil councillor says roads to Cromane church need traffic calming measures to make the area safe.

Cllr Michael Cahill says the roads from Cromane Lower, Killorglin, and Dooks, meet on the bend at the church and are in bad need of traffic calming measures.

He is calling for new signage and a footpath, as there have been a number of accidents and near misses at this crossroads.