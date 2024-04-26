Advertisement
News

Mid-Kerry road closed following serious collision

Apr 26, 2024 16:43 By radiokerrynews
Mid-Kerry road closed following serious collision
Share this article

A road in mid-Kerry is closed following a serious collision.

Gardaí say the road between Killorglin and Glenbeigh will be closed for a number of hours.

No further details are available at this time.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fears ongoing crisis at UHL will impact on University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Head of policy at the TB Eradication Programme believes change is needed
Kerry County Council proposes new pedestrian crossing for Killarney
Advertisement

Recommended

Shannon Airport expects 2 million passengers through its doors this year
Head of policy at the TB Eradication Programme believes change is needed
Fears ongoing crisis at UHL will impact on University Hospital Kerry
Kerry County Council proposes new pedestrian crossing for Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus