Mid-Kerry road closed following serious collision

A road in mid-Kerry is closed following a serious collision.
Gardaí say the road between Killorglin and Glenbeigh will be closed for a number of hours.
No further details are available at this time.
Advertisement
A road in mid-Kerry is closed following a serious collision.
Gardaí say the road between Killorglin and Glenbeigh will be closed for a number of hours.
No further details are available at this time.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus