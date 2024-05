Livestock farmers in Kerry are invited to attend an MTU workshop.

The event is hosted by FRED, the Food Resource Efficiency Decision Support Hub at the MTU North Campus Library.

The purpose of this workshop is to greater understand the needs of those working within the food system.

The workshop will take place tomorrow between 2pm and 4pm.

Register for the event here: https://forms.office.com/e/uVnK87CRjY