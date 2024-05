A formal relaunch is to take place over the weekend at the former Ballyseedy Home and Garden Centre in Tralee.

The café at the premises is now under the ownership of Linda and Ronan Hurley and will trade as Buttermilk.

The overall facility is now being operated by, and renamed, Fairtree Village at Caherbreagh.

The garden centre is being renamed Kingdom Garden Centre.

It’s understood that some new concession outlets are set to open in the centre.