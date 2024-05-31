Lots of events across Kerry this June bank holiday weekend

There are lots of events happening across the Kingdom this weekend.

The June bank holiday sees Music, Arts and literary festivals, racing meets and sporting events.

K-Fest, Ireland's foremost festival for emerging artists has gotten underway in Killorglin.

Advertisement

The visual and performing arts fest runs until Monday, K-FEST focuses primarily on promoting and exhibiting emerging Irish art.

Events include musical acts, art displays, performance art galleries, drama and spoken word sessions.

The 16th annual Ireland BikeFest has kicked off in Killarney.

Advertisement

The Gleneagle Hotel hosts the Bike Village, which attracts motorcycle enthusiasts in their thousands from all over the world.

Advertisement

There’s a full programme of events and activities for the three-day event, including the bike parade and guided ride-outs, while BikeFest will have its biggest ever line-up of live bands, across three stages, over the entire weekend.

Advertisement

There’s a host of events happening in North Kerry.

Ireland's oldest literary and arts festival, Listowel Writers’ Week, which got underway on Wednesday, continues until Sunday.

Meanwhile, the three-day Listowel Races Summer Festival Meeting begins tomorrow (Saturday) and runs until Monday.

Advertisement

The festival features national hunt and flat racing, an ABBA tribute band and the Best Dressed Lady Competition on Sunday – judged by Radio Kerry’s Elaine Kinsella.

The Asdee Village Festival gets underway this evening and runs until Monday; Events include photo exhibitions, family day at the GAA pitch, walks, kids events and a rambling house.

On the sporting front the Heineken Killarney Club 7s takes place at Spa GAA club on bank holiday Saturday and Sunday.

The International Gaelic Football tournament will see over 500 players take part; with a host of live music taking place in the entertainment tent.

Meanwhile, the Dingle Way Challenge takes place on Sunday the 2nd, the event by St Pat’s GAA Club Blennerville, see’s hikers tackle one of two diverse routes – the 42km Ultra route – or 30KM Standard Route. More information can be found here.