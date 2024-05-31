Advertisement
Lots of events across Kerry this June bank holiday weekend

May 31, 2024 17:41 By radiokerrynews
Lots of events across Kerry this June bank holiday weekend
Cooling down with an ice-cream for camoflauge the dog, from Jimmy Jiang, with his owner Diarmuid Siucru at the first day of the June Bank Holiday weekend for the return of Ireland BikeFest – the country’s largest motorcycle festival. Headquartered at the purpose-built Bike Village located on the grounds of The Gleneagle Hotel, Ireland BikeFest kicks off today and runs throughout the bank holiday weekend. Bikers in their thousands from around the world are currently en route to Killarney for the famous ride-outs along Kerry’s most famous touring routes including the Ring of Kerry, the Skellig Ring, Caragh Lake and the Dingle Peninsula. Comedian John Bishop will act as Grand Marshall of this year’s Sunday morning parade. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***ISSUED 31-05-2024
There are lots of events happening across the Kingdom this weekend.

The June bank holiday sees Music, Arts and literary festivals, racing meets and sporting events.

K-Fest, Ireland's foremost festival for emerging artists has gotten underway in Killorglin.

The visual and performing arts fest runs until Monday, K-FEST focuses primarily on promoting and exhibiting emerging Irish art.

Events include musical acts, art displays, performance art galleries, drama and spoken word sessions.

The 16th annual Ireland BikeFest has kicked off in Killarney.

Domnick Walsh, Photographer,

The Gleneagle Hotel hosts the Bike Village, which attracts motorcycle enthusiasts in their thousands from all over the world.

There’s a full programme of events and activities for the three-day event, including the bike parade and guided ride-outs, while BikeFest will have its biggest ever line-up of live bands, across three stages, over the entire weekend.

Biker Joe Kirwan, at the first day of the June Bank Holiday weekend for the return of Ireland BikeFest – the country’s largest motorcycle festival.

There’s a host of events happening in North Kerry.

Ireland's oldest literary and arts festival, Listowel Writers’ Week, which got underway on Wednesday, continues until Sunday.

Meanwhile, the three-day Listowel Races Summer Festival Meeting begins tomorrow (Saturday) and runs until Monday.

The festival features national hunt and flat racing, an ABBA tribute band and the Best Dressed Lady Competition on Sunday – judged by Radio Kerry’s Elaine Kinsella.

The Asdee Village Festival gets underway this evening and runs until Monday; Events include photo exhibitions, family day at the GAA pitch, walks, kids events and a rambling house.

On the sporting front the Heineken Killarney Club 7s takes place at Spa GAA club on bank holiday Saturday and Sunday.

The International Gaelic Football tournament will see over 500 players take part; with a host of live music taking place in the entertainment tent.

Meanwhile, the Dingle Way Challenge takes place on Sunday the 2nd, the event by St Pat’s GAA Club Blennerville, see’s hikers tackle one of two diverse routes – the 42km Ultra route – or 30KM Standard Route. More information can be found here.

