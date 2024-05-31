Advertisement
News

Radio Kerry's David Corkey nominated for World Sports Photography Award

May 31, 2024 17:36 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry's David Corkey nominated for World Sports Photography Award
Dingle's Tom O’Sullivan takes on Castlehaven’s Brian Hurley in the AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, Co.Limerick. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Radio Kerry’s digital specialist David Corkey has been nominated for a prestigious international photography award.

The World Sports Photography Awards is the world’s biggest and most prestigious sports photography competition.

Thousands of photographers from across the globe entered the awards, with over 22,000 images submitted across 24 categories.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry's David Corkey is a finalist in the “other sports” category, for his photo from the Munster Club Football Final in December.

The picture captures Dingle player Tom O’Sullivan soloing the ball away from Castlehaven’s Brian Hurley during the final played in stormy conditions in Limerick.

The World Sports Photography Awards winners will be announced later this summer.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Lots of events across Kerry this June bank holiday weekend
Advertisement
Verdict of accidental death at inquest of Kenmare man whose body was found in river
Over €1.4m funding for Kerry roads
Advertisement

Recommended

Lots of events across Kerry this June bank holiday weekend
Verdict of accidental death at inquest of Kenmare man whose body was found in river
Ballyseedy facility to relaunch as Fairtree Village
Four Star pizza celebrating 20th birthday in Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus