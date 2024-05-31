Radio Kerry's David Corkey nominated for World Sports Photography Award

Radio Kerry’s digital specialist David Corkey has been nominated for a prestigious international photography award.

The World Sports Photography Awards is the world’s biggest and most prestigious sports photography competition.

Thousands of photographers from across the globe entered the awards, with over 22,000 images submitted across 24 categories.

Radio Kerry's David Corkey is a finalist in the “other sports” category, for his photo from the Munster Club Football Final in December.

The picture captures Dingle player Tom O’Sullivan soloing the ball away from Castlehaven’s Brian Hurley during the final played in stormy conditions in Limerick.

The World Sports Photography Awards winners will be announced later this summer.