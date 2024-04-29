Advertisement
Labour representative says urgent intervention needed to address housing crisis in Corca Dhuibhne

Apr 29, 2024 18:02 By radiokerrynews
A Labour representative says urgent intervention is needed to address the housing crisis in Corca Dhuibhne.

Mike Kennedy, who is running for the party in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne LEA, was reacting to the recent Daft.ie house price report.

He says the county is suffering due to the governments failure to address the root of the crisis; adding it needs to be treated with the urgency it deserves.

Mr Kennedy believes home ownership is a more distant dream than ever for many in Kerry.

The Labour rep says action must be taken immediately to provide a sustainable and equitably housing system.

