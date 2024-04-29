Labour representative says urgent intervention needed to address housing crisis in Corca Dhuibhne

A Labour representative says urgent intervention is needed to address the housing crisis in Corca Dhuibhne.

Mike Kennedy, who is running for the party in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne LEA, was reacting to the recent Daft.ie house price report.

Advertisement

He says the county is suffering due to the governments failure to address the root of the crisis; adding it needs to be treated with the urgency it deserves.

Mr Kennedy believes home ownership is a more distant dream than ever for many in Kerry.

The Labour rep says action must be taken immediately to provide a sustainable and equitably housing system.