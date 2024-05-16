Advertisement
Several roads to close temporarily to facilitate Tralee Food Festival

May 16, 2024 17:48 By radiokerrynews
A number of roads will be temporarily closed in Tralee this week to facilitate the Tralee Food Festival 2024.

The festival gets under way tomorrow and runs until Sunday, with events taking place at the Island of Geese, the Abbey car park.and Tralee Town Square.

From Thursday (00.01) until noon on Monday May 20th some streets will temporarily close to facilitate this.

The Abbey car park, including the L-10893 Mary Street Northbound, and L-10890 Abbey Street, from the R551 Bridge Street southbound to the mini roundabout at Boots, will be closed.

Kerry County Council says access from Stoughton’s Row to Abbey Court Car Park and Mary Street to Abbey Court Car Park will be maintained and unaffected.

