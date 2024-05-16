Listowel man jailed and struck off road for driving car at man

A Listowel man has been jailed for two years and struck off the road for six years, for driving his car at another man.

25-year-old Seanie Ryan of 93 O’Connell Avenue, Listowel, pleaded guilty to one count of driving his car at David Elston on 30th August 2021, after driving to his house.

His sentencing hearing was told he is afraid of David Elston, who later that night brutally attacked a man who had travelled to his house with Mr Ryan.

Mr Ryan and another man, Martin Keane, drove to the house of Mr Elston in the early hours of 30th August 2021, and Garda Keith Maher came across this scene while on patrol.

Garda Maher observed Mr Ryan drive in a manner intended to cause harm to Mr Elston, and he knocked him to the ground.

Mr Ryan then drove off at speeds of over 150km/h, and was pursued by Garda Maher, who couldn’t keep pace with Mr Ryan’s vehicle.

Mr Ryan crashed his car after Garda Maher gave up his pursuit.

After Mr Ryan had fled the scene, David Elston brutally attacked the other man, Martin Keane, resulting in convictions for assault causing harm among other offences.

Mr Ryan has 58 previous convictions and a poor work history, but has a young daughter, and the court heard he is addicted to cocaine and alcohol.

His barrister, Katie O’Connell, said he accepts wrongdoing and that his actions were ones of stupidity.

Ms O’Connell said her client is afraid of David Elston.

Judge Sinead Behan said this was a very worrying matter in which people took the law into their own hands and the fact Mr Ryan and Mr Keane travelled to Mr Elston’s home was of concern.

Judge Behan also noted that he was pursued by a garda who had to put his own life at risk.

She said his moral culpability was at the high end, and the harm done by his actions included that it provoked other incidents.

Judge Behan handed Mr Ryan a four-year sentence, reduced this to three years and suspended the final year of that for a period of three years.

He was also disqualified from driving for six years.