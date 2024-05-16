Over 400 people were caught speeding in Kerry in a five-week period.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Joint Policing Committee Meeting.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraig Powell says that Gardaí have been very proactive on the counties roads over the period.

During this period Gardaí in the county began additional high visibility roads policing, under the directive issued by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Between April 1st and May the 7th , 419 people in Kerry were issued with speeding fines.

227 of these were from Garda intercepts, while 192 were detected by GoSafe vans.

The Kerry Garda Roads Policing Unit seized 105 cars in this period – this included for driving without a license, no tax and for no insurance.

399 mandatory roadside breath tests were conducted in the county, while 439 ordinary checkpoints were carried out.

50 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence – including drunk driving and drug driving.

76 drivers were caught using their mobiles, while there were 43 offences recorded for driving without a seatbelt.

44 incidents of dangerous driving were detected in Kerry, while 6 motorists were charged in relation to these offences.

44 incidents of unaccompanied learner driver offences were recorded during the period.

Meanwhile, 28 motorists were detected driving without due care or attention.

305 other incidents, including parking offences, were recorded during this time.