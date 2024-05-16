Farrell's proposed move to Munster edges closer

Graham Rowntree makes five changes to his Munster team for tomorrow’s URC game away to Edinburgh.

Mike Haley and Antoine Frisch return among the backs, while Jack Crowley’s been passed fit.

And into the pack come Oli Jager, Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes.

Peter O’Mahony misses out, while Tom Ahern’s fit enough for a place on the bench.

Tom Farrell’s proposed move to Munster looks to be edging closer.

The centre was among eleven players confirmed to be leaving Connacht at the end of this season.